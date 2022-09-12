Power Corp of Canada Makes New Investment in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 27,224 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $2,755,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CVS Health by 23.4% during the first quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 528 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of CVS Health by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 2,265 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Palladium Partners LLC lifted its stake in CVS Health by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Palladium Partners LLC now owns 3,687 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of CVS Health by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $163,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management grew its holdings in CVS Health by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 3,266 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

CVS Health Stock Performance

CVS Health stock traded up $0.92 during trading on Monday, hitting $103.07. The stock had a trading volume of 25,399 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,643,854. CVS Health Co. has a 1 year low of $81.78 and a 1 year high of $111.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $98.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.39. The stock has a market cap of $135.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.73.

CVS Health Announces Dividend

CVS Health ( NYSE:CVS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $80.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.38 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 2.65%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that CVS Health Co. will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 22nd were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.77%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of CVS Health from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $122.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $118.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Loop Capital began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CVS Health has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 138,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $13,172,130.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 626,273 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,495,935. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alan Lotvin sold 22,541 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.00, for a total value of $2,344,264.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 109,183 shares in the company, valued at $11,355,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.