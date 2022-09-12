Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC Acquires 4,217 Shares of Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW)

Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in Primo Water Co. (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,466,184 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the period. Primo Water comprises 6.4% of Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Praesidium Investment Management Company LLC’s holdings in Primo Water were worth $92,143,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clearline Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 36.9% in the first quarter. Clearline Capital LP now owns 1,281,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,267,000 after acquiring an additional 345,709 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 818.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 33,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 30,233 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Primo Water by 3.8% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,274,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,415,000 after acquiring an additional 82,274 shares during the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Primo Water by 24.2% during the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 311,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,446,000 after buying an additional 60,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Primo Water during the first quarter worth approximately $531,000. 86.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on PRMW. StockNews.com downgraded Primo Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 6th. TD Securities lifted their target price on Primo Water from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.25.

Primo Water Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PRMW traded up $0.10 on Monday, hitting $14.59. 3,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 874,017. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -160.98 and a beta of 1.11. Primo Water Co. has a 1-year low of $12.15 and a 1-year high of $20.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Primo Water (NYSE:PRMW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $549.74 million. Primo Water had a positive return on equity of 6.10% and a negative net margin of 0.64%. On average, analysts anticipate that Primo Water Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Primo Water Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th were issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 23rd. Primo Water’s dividend payout ratio is currently -311.08%.

Primo Water Profile

Primo Water Corporation provides pure-play water solutions for residential and commercial customers. It offers bottled water, water dispensers, purified bottled water, self-service refill drinking water, premium spring, mineral water, sparkling and flavored water, filtration equipment, and coffee. The company offers its products under the Primo, Alhambra, Crystal Rock, Mountain Valley, Deep Rock, Hinckley Springs, Crystal Springs, Kentwood Springs, Mount Olympus, Pureflo, Nursery, Sierra Springs, Sparkletts, Clear Mountain Natural Spring Water, Earth2O, Renü, and Water Event Pure Water Solutions brands in the United States; Canadian Springs and Labrador Source brands in Canada; and Decantae, Eden, Eden Springs, Chateaud'eau, and Mey Eden brands in Europe and Israel.

