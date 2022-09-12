Primavera Capital Acquisition (NYSE:PV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Primavera Capital Acquisition Co. (NYSE:PV – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 6,800 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 69,180 shares.The stock last traded at $9.93 and had previously closed at $9.92.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Stock Up 0.1 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.88 and its 200-day moving average is $9.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $533.74 million, a P/E ratio of 28.37 and a beta of 0.02.

Get Primavera Capital Acquisition alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PV. Hsbc Holdings PLC acquired a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $18,415,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 28.7% in the first quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,561,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,353,000 after buying an additional 348,503 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 10.7% in the first quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 377,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 36,441 shares in the last quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Primavera Capital Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,676,000. Finally, Prelude Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Primavera Capital Acquisition by 25.2% in the first quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 189,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after buying an additional 38,102 shares in the last quarter. 49.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Primavera Capital Acquisition Company Profile

Primavera Capital Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses in consumer companies China. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Central, Hong Kong.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primavera Capital Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.