Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.36.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCOR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.

Get Procore Technologies alerts:

Procore Technologies Price Performance

PCOR stock opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 0.50. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $105.29.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Procore Technologies

In other Procore Technologies news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $382,809.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,959,002.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, CRO Dennis Lyandres sold 10,228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $573,177.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 649,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,387,332.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 6,831 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $382,809.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,959,002.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 93,555 shares of company stock valued at $5,517,939 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 40.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Procore Technologies

(Get Rating)

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procore Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procore Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.