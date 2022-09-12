Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Procore Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCOR – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $78.36.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PCOR shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Procore Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $57.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $87.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th.
PCOR stock opened at $57.47 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $53.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $7.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.31 and a beta of 0.50. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $40.00 and a 52-week high of $105.29.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Procore Technologies by 55.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 916 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procore Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Procore Technologies by 13,812.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,113 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.
