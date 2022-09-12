ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Stock Price Up 4.8%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.78. Approximately 2,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 446,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
PFHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ProFrac from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.
ProFrac Stock Up 4.2 %
The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.
Institutional Trading of ProFrac
ProFrac Company Profile
ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on ProFrac (PFHC)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for ProFrac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProFrac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.