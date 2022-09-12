ProFrac (NASDAQ:PFHC) Stock Price Up 4.8%

ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:PFHC – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 4.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $21.00 and last traded at $20.78. Approximately 2,069 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 446,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.82.

PFHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $31.50 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on ProFrac from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on ProFrac in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on ProFrac from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Bank of America cut ProFrac from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.08.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $18.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $190,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $258,000. Samson Rock Capital LLP acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $366,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in shares of ProFrac in the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. 20.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ProFrac Holding Corp., a vertically integrated and energy services company, provides hydraulic fracturing, completion, and other products and services to upstream oil and gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of North American unconventional oil and natural gas resources. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production.

