Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Receives $70.00 Consensus PT from Analysts

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Separately, Truist Financial began coverage on Progyny in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target for the company.

In other Progyny news, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $181,002.30. Following the transaction, the director now owns 451,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,338,132. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.61, for a total transaction of $1,331,520.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 324,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,519,754.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 6,618 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total transaction of $181,002.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 451,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,338,132. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 208,068 shares of company stock valued at $8,269,561 over the last quarter. Insiders own 14.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGNY. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Progyny by 1,469.4% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Progyny by 44.8% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 1st quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Progyny during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PGNY opened at $43.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.36 and a beta of 1.67. Progyny has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $68.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $37.95.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $195.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.51 million. Progyny had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 7.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

