Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) PT Raised to $79.00

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) had its price target raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $78.00 to $79.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an underperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Prudential Financial’s Q1 2023 earnings at $2.81 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.77 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.40 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.10 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $12.75 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $13.50 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $95.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $125.00 to $112.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Prudential Financial currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $104.83.

NYSE:PRU opened at $98.48 on Thursday. Prudential Financial has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.24, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.40. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd will be issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 22nd. Prudential Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.89%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Prudential Financial in the fourth quarter worth $283,466,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 318.2% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,375,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,807,375 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 9,930.2% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 771,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 764,129 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 2,197.4% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 690,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $81,560,000 after acquiring an additional 660,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 1.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,119,980 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,677,448,000 after acquiring an additional 577,475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.74% of the company’s stock.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

