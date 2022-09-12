QUAI DAO Price Tops $0.0040 on Exchanges (QUAI)

QUAI DAO (QUAI) traded down 1.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 11th. QUAI DAO has a market cap of $158,760.32 and approximately $73,674.00 worth of QUAI DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QUAI DAO coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0040 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, QUAI DAO has traded 22.2% higher against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 44.1% against the dollar and now trades at $82.99 or 0.00388801 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002383 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $167.96 or 0.00775220 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.21 or 0.00014793 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00019668 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0642 or 0.00000296 BTC.
QUAI DAO Coin Profile
QUAI DAO’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,809,807 coins. QUAI DAO’s official Twitter account is @QUAI_GLOBAL. The Reddit community for QUAI DAO is https://reddit.com/r/QUAIDAO.
QUAI DAO Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for QUAI DAO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QUAI DAO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.