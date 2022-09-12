Quant Trading Up 14.3% Over Last Week (QNT)

Quant (QNT) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 12th. Over the last seven days, Quant has traded up 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Quant coin can currently be bought for about $105.82 or 0.00473140 BTC on major exchanges. Quant has a market cap of $1.28 billion and $34.77 million worth of Quant was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004472 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22,363.99 or 0.99990000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004561 BTC.
- Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004469 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00013863 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00051332 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005296 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00063571 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004471 BTC.
Quant Profile
QNT is a coin. Its launch date was June 25th, 2018. Quant’s total supply is 14,612,493 coins and its circulating supply is 12,072,738 coins. The Reddit community for Quant is /r/QuantNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quant’s official message board is medium.com/@quant_network. Quant’s official Twitter account is @quant_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Quant is www.quant.network.
Buying and Selling Quant
It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quant directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Quant should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quant using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
