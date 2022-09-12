Quark Achieves Market Capitalization of $977,472.15 (QRK)

Quark (QRK) traded 34.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 12th. One Quark coin can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000016 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Quark has traded 35% higher against the U.S. dollar. Quark has a total market cap of $977,472.15 and $31.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0512 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHIELD (XSH) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded 93.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Quark

Quark (QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 281,556,561 coins. Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc. The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Quark Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

