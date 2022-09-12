RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Gap Up to $10.63

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $10.63, but opened at $11.06. RADA Electronic Industries shares last traded at $10.94, with a volume of 151 shares changing hands.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of brokerages recently commented on RADA. StockNews.com upgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 27th. TheStreet downgraded RADA Electronic Industries from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on RADA Electronic Industries from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RADA Electronic Industries presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.67.
RADA Electronic Industries Price Performance
The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $10.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $550.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.59 and a beta of 0.92.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On RADA Electronic Industries
About RADA Electronic Industries
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd., a defense technology company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on RADA Electronic Industries (RADA)
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
- Here’s Why the CPI Report will Dictate the Market Bottom
Receive News & Ratings for RADA Electronic Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RADA Electronic Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.