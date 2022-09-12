Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Shares Purchased by GRS Advisors LLC

GRS Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 144,549 shares during the period. Radius Global Infrastructure makes up about 2.8% of GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GRS Advisors LLC’s holdings in Radius Global Infrastructure were worth $11,014,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of RADI. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 1st quarter worth approximately $61,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 5,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $146,000. 94.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of RADI traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $14.48. 3,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 877,969. The company has a quick ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.70 and a 52-week high of $18.79. The company has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.34 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.39.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Radius Global Infrastructure from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th.

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of telecom real property interests and contractual rights. The company leases wireless towers or antennae, and other communications infrastructure. As of December 31, 2021, it had interests in 8,506 leases situated on 8,186 communications sites located in the United States and 19 other countries.

