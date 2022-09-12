Ravencoin Classic (RVC) Price Tops $0.0001

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded 76.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a total market capitalization of $875,790.63 and approximately $225,674.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ravencoin Classic has traded 253.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22,341.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,714.22 or 0.07672897 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $38.21 or 0.00171031 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.01 or 0.00022415 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $61.22 or 0.00274038 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $162.40 or 0.00726928 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.80 or 0.00576495 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000929 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

Ravencoin Classic (CRYPTO:RVC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,501,536,351 coins. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io. Ravencoin Classic’s official message board is medium.com/@rvnclassic. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ravencoin Classic Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles.Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ravencoin Classic should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

