Raymond James Downgrades Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA) to Underperform

Raymond James downgraded shares of Mesa Air Group (NASDAQ:MESA – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mesa Air Group from $5.50 to $3.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th.

Shares of MESA stock opened at $2.34 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $84.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 2.56. Mesa Air Group has a twelve month low of $2.00 and a twelve month high of $9.18.

Mesa Air Group ( NASDAQ:MESA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $134.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.25 million. Mesa Air Group had a negative net margin of 13.90% and a negative return on equity of 6.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mesa Air Group will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Mesa Air Group by 22.0% during the 1st quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 33,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 91,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 24,401 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $424,000. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mesa Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Mesa Air Group by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,879,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,271,000 after acquiring an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. 42.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mesa Air Group, Inc operates as the holding company for Mesa Airlines, Inc that provides regional air carrier services under capacity purchase agreements with the American Airlines and the United Airlines. It also engages in leasing aircrafts to third parties. As of September 30, 2021, the company operated a fleet of 167 aircraft, which include 153 owned aircrafts and 14 leased aircrafts with approximately 507 daily departures to 129 cities in the United States and Mexico.

