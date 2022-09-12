Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for M&T Bank (MTB)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of M&T Bank (NYSE: MTB) recently:

9/12/2022 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $200.00 to $255.00.

9/9/2022 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/1/2022 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/24/2022 – M&T Bank was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating.

8/12/2022 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

8/3/2022 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

7/22/2022 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush to $188.00.

7/22/2022 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. to $200.00.

7/21/2022 – M&T Bank had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $203.00 to $222.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/21/2022 – M&T Bank had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $280.00 to $238.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

7/20/2022 – M&T Bank was downgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.6 %

NYSE MTB traded up $2.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $190.55. 834,516 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,304. M&T Bank Co. has a 1-year low of $131.42 and a 1-year high of $193.42. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The company has a market cap of $34.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.88.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.10. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 23.21%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.21 EPS for the current year.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.61%.

In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP D Scott N. Warman sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.55, for a total value of $377,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,574,203.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Gary N. Geisel sold 533 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.34, for a total value of $100,918.22. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,358,891.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,656 shares of company stock valued at $5,604,091. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of M&T Bank

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co increased its position in shares of M&T Bank by 77.4% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of M&T Bank by 712.5% in the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New Hampshire acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network acquired a new position in shares of M&T Bank in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. 82.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company that provides commercial and retail banking services. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals. Its Commercial Banking segment provides deposit products, commercial lending and leasing, letters of credit, and cash management services for middle-market and large commercial customers.

