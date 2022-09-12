ReFork Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $8.25 Million (EFK)

ReFork (EFK) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 12th. One ReFork coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0286 or 0.00000128 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, ReFork has traded 13.3% lower against the dollar. ReFork has a total market capitalization of $8.25 million and $13,413.00 worth of ReFork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004475 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004474 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.92 or 0.00035441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004157 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0405 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004473 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,322.73 or 0.99879018 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002289 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00035321 BTC.

About ReFork

ReFork uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 12th, 2020. ReFork’s total supply is 4,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 288,554,805 coins. The official message board for ReFork is medium.com/refork. The Reddit community for ReFork is https://reddit.com/r/ReFork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ReFork’s official Twitter account is @refork and its Facebook page is accessible here. ReFork’s official website is refork.org.

Buying and Selling ReFork

According to CryptoCompare, “ReFork wants to globally prevent the use of disposable plastics and protect the planet Earth from the consequences of excessive plastic waste. Everyone should be able to use biodegradable products for their needs, which will make their lives easier and at the same time will not burden the planet with hard-to-decompose waste.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ReFork directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ReFork should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ReFork using one of the exchanges listed above.

