Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN) Raised to Hold at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to a hold rating in a report released on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $675.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $536.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on REGN. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $619.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen upped their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $635.00 to $645.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. SVB Leerink cut Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $630.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $750.00 to $735.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a neutral rating and a $625.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $727.78.

Get Regeneron Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of REGN stock opened at $724.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $78.96 billion, a PE ratio of 14.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $607.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $636.33. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 5.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $538.01 and a 52-week high of $754.67.

Insider Buying and Selling

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:REGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $9.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $9.94 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 39.97% and a return on equity of 36.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 44.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $27.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Regeneron Pharmaceuticals will post 35.97 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 10,453 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $621.29, for a total value of $6,494,344.37. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,408 shares in the company, valued at $11,436,706.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Christine A. Poon sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $620.91, for a total value of $9,313,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,162,343.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 51,435 shares of company stock worth $31,663,304. Company insiders own 8.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REGN. Core Alternative Capital lifted its stake in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 800.0% during the first quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 36 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 48 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. 84.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for treating various diseases worldwide. The company's products include EYLEA injection to treat wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; myopic choroidal neovascularization; and diabetic retinopathy, as well as macular edema following retinal vein occlusion, including macular edema following central retinal vein occlusion and macular edema following branch retinal vein occlusion.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.