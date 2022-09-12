Reserve Tops 1-Day Volume of $80,134.00 (RSV)

Reserve (RSV) traded down 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on September 11th. Reserve has a market cap of $28.81 million and $80,134.00 worth of Reserve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Reserve coin can currently be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00004609 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Reserve has traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Reserve Coin Profile

Reserve (CRYPTO:RSV) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It was first traded on October 6th, 2019. Reserve’s total supply is 28,850,667 coins. The Reddit community for Reserve is https://reddit.com/r/reserveprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Reserve’s official website is reserve.org. Reserve’s official Twitter account is @reserveprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Reserve

According to CryptoCompare, “The Reserve and the Reserve Rights token are both mintable, burnable, ERC-20 tokens. The Reserve token will have a variable transfer fee, initially set to 0%.6 The Reserve Rights token helps keep Reserve backed at 100% and is involved in governance. The Reserve Manager is in charge of manipulating the supply of Reserve to keep its price stable at $1. Whenever the market price of Reserve falls below $1, the Reserve Manager will buy Reserves at the market price using Vault assets and burn them. These trades are executed through the Auctioneer with a maximum price and maximum quantity. In preparation for the self-custody version of their app, Reservewill be forking the RSV contract to add support for meta transactions. In conjunction with the addition of the Reserve Relayer, this will enable future app users to make on-chain RSV payments without the requirement of ether. This fork occured on July 20th. If you are an RSV holder, your funds are safe — exchanges and wallets will be updating to the new contract address. Metamask users will only need to add the new contract address. This has no effect on RSR, which is retaining the same contract address. “

