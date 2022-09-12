Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR) Receives C$68.08 Average Target Price from Analysts

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSE:QSR – Get Rating) (NYSE:QSR) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-one analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$68.08.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a C$64.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, July 11th. UBS Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$75.00 price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Restaurant Brands International to C$77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Argus Capital raised shares of Restaurant Brands International to a “buy” rating and set a C$67.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th.

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of TSE QSR opened at C$79.27 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$72.91 and a 200 day moving average of C$70.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 371.27. The firm has a market capitalization of C$24.27 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.11. Restaurant Brands International has a 12-month low of C$60.37 and a 12-month high of C$83.09.

Restaurant Brands International Cuts Dividend

Restaurant Brands International ( TSE:QSR Get Rating ) (NYSE:QSR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported C$1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.94 by C$0.11. The business had revenue of C$2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.03 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Restaurant Brands International will post 4.0399997 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.691 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 20th. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 62.39%.

About Restaurant Brands International

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as quick service restaurant company in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and others.

