Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC) PT Raised to $30.00

Revance Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RVNC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Mizuho from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Mizuho currently has a buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on RVNC. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Revance Therapeutics from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Cowen raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics from $17.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price objective on Revance Therapeutics to $35.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Revance Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $39.75.

Revance Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RVNC opened at $28.47 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -7.39 and a beta of 0.92. Revance Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $11.27 and a twelve month high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.80.

Institutional Trading of Revance Therapeutics

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.91) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $28.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.64 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 497.77% and a negative net margin of 265.04%. Equities analysts forecast that Revance Therapeutics will post -3.7 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RVNC. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.6% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,838 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $92,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Corton Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $162,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Revance Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $165,000. 77.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

