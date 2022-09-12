Robert W. Baird Raises RH (NYSE:RH) Price Target to $275.00

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Robert W. Baird from $250.00 to $275.00 in a report published on Friday morning, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RH. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on RH from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on RH from $500.00 to $420.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen reduced their target price on RH from $450.00 to $300.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on RH from $385.00 to $350.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on RH from $315.00 to $274.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $353.44.
RH Price Performance
Shares of RH stock opened at $273.56 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $273.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $299.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.31. RH has a one year low of $207.37 and a one year high of $733.10.
Insider Activity at RH
In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Eri Chaya sold 6,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.45, for a total transaction of $1,622,449.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 67,341 shares in the company, valued at $17,336,940.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $307.56, for a total value of $676,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,037.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,678 shares of company stock worth $4,095,954. 23.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Trading of RH
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RH. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in RH in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its position in RH by 1,490.0% in the second quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV increased its position in RH by 137.0% in the first quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 109 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in RH by 79.4% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC increased its position in RH by 61.6% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.
About RH
RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.
