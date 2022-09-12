Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche’s FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS.
Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RHHBY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $260.14.
Roche Trading Up 1.1 %
Roche stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. Roche has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99.
About Roche
Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.
