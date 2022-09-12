Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY) Upgraded by Jefferies Financial Group to “Buy”

Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Roche (OTCMKTS:RHHBY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Roche’s FY2023 earnings at $2.80 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.11 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $3.36 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.62 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on RHHBY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 350 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 350 to CHF 325 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Roche from $58.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Roche from CHF 370 to CHF 300 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $260.14.

Roche stock opened at $42.20 on Thursday. Roche has a twelve month low of $37.88 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.56 and a 200-day moving average of $43.99.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Roche by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co lifted its holdings in Roche by 0.5% during the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 66,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,779,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Somerville Kurt F lifted its holdings in Roche by 0.7% during the second quarter. Somerville Kurt F now owns 61,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,567,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Roche by 1.2% during the first quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 42,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,103,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Roche by 10.5% in the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 6,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 582 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Roche Holding AG engages in the pharmaceuticals and diagnostics businesses in Switzerland, Germany, the United States, Austria, Netherlands, the United Kingdom, France, Belgium, and internationally. The company offers pharmaceutical products for treating oncology, neuroscience, infectious, immunology, cardiovascular and metabolism, ophthalmology, and respiratory, as well as anemia, cancer, dermatology, hemophilia, inflammatory and autoimmune, neurological, and transplantation.

