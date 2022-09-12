Royal Bank of Canada Raises Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target to $15.00

Asana (NYSE:ASAN – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $38.00 to $35.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Asana from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Asana to $30.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on Asana from $63.00 to $43.00 and set a market outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $34.23.

Asana Trading Up 3.8 %

Shares of ASAN opened at $24.66 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.06. Asana has a twelve month low of $16.19 and a twelve month high of $145.79. The stock has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Asana ( NYSE:ASAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. Asana had a negative return on equity of 212.28% and a negative net margin of 79.34%. The firm had revenue of $134.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.36) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Asana will post -2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Asana news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total value of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 3,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.20, for a total transaction of $58,294.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 609,276 shares in the company, valued at $11,088,823.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz purchased 19,273,127 shares of Asana stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.16 per share, with a total value of $349,999,986.32. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,112,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $710,288,502.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 61.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Asana

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Asana by 26.5% during the first quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,708,224 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,194,595 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 152.1% during the second quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 4,231,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,387,000 after buying an additional 2,552,901 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Value Fund boosted its position in shares of Asana by 71.1% during the first quarter. Discovery Value Fund now owns 2,238,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,475,000 after buying an additional 929,959 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Asana by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,175,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,967,000 after buying an additional 131,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 26.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,577,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,053,000 after buying an additional 331,400 shares during the last quarter. 28.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Asana

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables teams to orchestrate work from daily tasks to cross-functional strategic initiatives; and manages product launches, marketing campaigns, and organization-wide goal settings.

Further Reading

