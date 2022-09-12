Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.
Rubicon Technologies Stock Performance
NASDAQ RBT opened at $4.15 on Friday. Rubicon Technologies has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $10.50.
About Rubicon Technologies
Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.
