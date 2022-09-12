Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT) Research Coverage Started at Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies (NASDAQ:RBT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday morning, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $10.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Rubicon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set a buy rating for the company.

Get Rubicon Technologies alerts:

Rubicon Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ RBT opened at $4.15 on Friday. Rubicon Technologies has a one year low of $3.54 and a one year high of $10.50.

About Rubicon Technologies

Rubicon Technologies, Inc, a digital marketplace for waste and recycling services, provides cloud-based waste and recycling solutions to businesses, governments, and organizations worldwide. It offers solutions for waste generators, haulers and recyclers, cities, and fleets. The company provides consultation and management services to customers for waste removal, waste management, logistics, and recycling solutions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Rubicon Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rubicon Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.