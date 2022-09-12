SafePal (SFP) Trading 5.6% Higher Over Last Week

SafePal (SFP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 12th. SafePal has a market capitalization of $43.43 million and $8.74 million worth of SafePal was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SafePal coin can now be bought for approximately $0.40 or 0.00001793 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, SafePal has traded up 5.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WOW-token (WOW) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000723 BTC.

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004506 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001164 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Coin98 (C98) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001978 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.48 or 0.00033410 BTC.

Splintershards (SPS) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000337 BTC.

Alpha Venture DAO (ALPHA) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000571 BTC.

YooShi (YOOSHI) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About SafePal

SafePal is a PoSA coin that uses the BEP-20 Token hashing algorithm. It launched on February 8th, 2021. SafePal’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 108,166,667 coins. SafePal’s official website is www.safepal.io. SafePal’s official Twitter account is @iSafePal.

Buying and Selling SafePal

According to CryptoCompare, “Founded in 2018, SafePal is a cryptocurrency wallet that aims to provide a secure and user-friendly crypto management platform for the masses. SafePal provides hardware wallet and software wallet product lines, all paired and managed through the SafePal App, where users can easily store, manage, swap, trade, and grow their crypto wealth. SafePal supports 20 blockchains, including Binance Chain and Binance Smart Chain, 10,000 tokens, and NFT assets. It has integrated with Binance DEX, Binance Spot Trading, and all DApps on Ethererum, BSC and Tron networks. SafePal is also the first hardware wallet portfolio of Binance Labs.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafePal directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafePal should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SafePal using one of the exchanges listed above.

