Safran (EPA:SAF) Given a €106.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €106.00 ($108.16) target price on Safran (EPA:SAF – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SAF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on Safran in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €150.00 ($153.06) price target on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €150.00 ($153.06) target price on Safran in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th.

SAF stock opened at €103.80 ($105.92) on Thursday. Safran has a 52-week low of €67.17 ($68.54) and a 52-week high of €92.36 ($94.24). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of €104.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of €101.62.

Safran SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the aerospace and defense businesses worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Aerospace Propulsion; Aircraft Equipment, Defense and Aerosystems; and Aircraft Interiors. The Aerospace Propulsion segment designs, develops, produces, and markets propulsion and mechanical power transmission systems for commercial aircraft, military transport, training and combat aircraft, civil and military helicopters, and drones.

