Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Bought by Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.

Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. raised its stake in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 37.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 40,181 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,994 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $8,531,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $1,759,000. Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,133 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,169,000 after acquiring an additional 1,831 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC NC now owns 1,529 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $325,000 after acquiring an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth about $15,839,000. Finally, Harrell Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Salesforce by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 11,866 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Salesforce news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,422,239.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.51, for a total value of $357,673.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,317,170,337.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 70,849 shares of company stock valued at $12,413,201 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $1.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $164.30. The company had a trading volume of 142,639 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,246,470. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $150.48 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $164.30 billion, a PE ratio of 301.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $174.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $181.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.32% and a net margin of 1.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Salesforce announced that its board has initiated a share buyback plan on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Salesforce from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays dropped their price target on Salesforce from $218.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Guggenheim upgraded Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on Salesforce from $245.00 to $235.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.11.

About Salesforce

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

See Also

