Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY) Given New €13.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Salvatore Ferragamo (OTCMKTS:SFRGY – Get Rating) had its price target increased by UBS Group from €12.70 ($12.96) to €13.00 ($13.27) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SFRGY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €20.00 ($20.41) to €17.00 ($17.35) and set a hold rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo to €17.50 ($17.86) and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Salvatore Ferragamo from €16.00 ($16.33) to €14.50 ($14.80) and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Reduce and an average price target of $15.50.

Salvatore Ferragamo Stock Performance

Shares of SFRGY stock opened at $8.17 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.48. Salvatore Ferragamo has a 52 week low of $7.05 and a 52 week high of $13.42.

About Salvatore Ferragamo

Salvatore Ferragamo S.p.A., through its subsidiaries, creates, produces, and sells luxury goods for men and women in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, Japan, the Asia Pacific, and Central and South America. The company offers men's and women's footwear; leather goods, such as handbags, suitcases, belts, wallets, and other men's and women's leather accessories; and knitwear, clothes for formal occasions, sportswear, and leisure wear, as well as outerwear, such as husky jackets, ponchos, and leather garments.

