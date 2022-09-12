Sandstorm Gold (NYSE:SAND) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. (NYSE:SAND – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 78,215 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 1,968,046 shares.The stock last traded at $6.46 and had previously closed at $6.11.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have commented on SAND. StockNews.com raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from $9.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 15th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $7.50 target price (down previously from $8.50) on shares of Sandstorm Gold in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Sandstorm Gold from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $9.50 to $9.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Sandstorm Gold from C$10.00 to C$10.50 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.08.

Sandstorm Gold Trading Up 8.7 %

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.53 and a beta of 0.99.

Sandstorm Gold Announces Dividend

Sandstorm Gold ( NYSE:SAND Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Sandstorm Gold had a net margin of 48.82% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $35.97 million during the quarter. Equities analysts forecast that Sandstorm Gold Ltd. will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 19th were issued a $0.016 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 18th. Sandstorm Gold’s payout ratio is 18.75%.

Institutional Trading of Sandstorm Gold

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Sandstorm Gold by 0.7% in the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 20,422,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,513,000 after purchasing an additional 132,237 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 6.6% during the second quarter. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC now owns 6,425,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,235,000 after acquiring an additional 395,529 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.3% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,415,000 after acquiring an additional 17,480 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sandstorm Gold by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,660,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,895,000 after acquiring an additional 40,805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in Sandstorm Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,325,000. 41.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sandstorm Gold Company Profile

Sandstorm Gold Ltd. operates as a gold royalty company. The company focuses on acquiring royalties and gold and other metals purchase agreements (streams) from companies that have advanced stage development projects or operating mines. It offers upfront payments for companies to acquire a stream or royalty and receives the right to purchase a percentage of a mine's production for the life of the mine at a fixed price per unit or at a fixed percentage of the spot price.

