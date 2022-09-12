Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR) Stock Position Decreased by Forest Hill Capital LLC

Forest Hill Capital LLC reduced its stake in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 384,219 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,200 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bancorp accounts for 4.6% of Forest Hill Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Forest Hill Capital LLC’s holdings in Sandy Spring Bancorp were worth $17,259,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SASR. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sandy Spring Bancorp by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,741,687 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $123,156,000 after buying an additional 261,172 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 1,383,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $66,499,000 after purchasing an additional 236,765 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 274.2% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 155,487 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,984,000 after purchasing an additional 113,932 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 584,990 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $25,945,000 after purchasing an additional 67,013 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Sandy Spring Bancorp by 71.1% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,663,000 after purchasing an additional 48,938 shares during the period. 65.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:SASR traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.33. The stock had a trading volume of 2,530 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,266. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $52.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $39.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $41.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of 8.97 and a beta of 1.01.

Sandy Spring Bancorp (NASDAQ:SASR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Sandy Spring Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 36.97%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 9th. Sandy Spring Bancorp’s payout ratio is 31.19%.

Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Sandy Spring Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, mortgage, private banking, and trust services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Insurance, and Investment Management. The Community Banking segment offers financial products and services, including various loan and deposit products.

