Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) PT Lowered to €93.00 at Morgan Stanley

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Morgan Stanley from €112.00 ($114.29) to €93.00 ($94.90) in a research report released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

SNY has been the topic of a number of other reports. UBS Group cut Sanofi from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cheuvreux cut Sanofi from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Sanofi from €105.00 ($107.14) to €115.00 ($117.35) in a research report on Monday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised Sanofi from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Sunday, August 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Sanofi from €90.00 ($91.84) to €85.00 ($86.73) and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $105.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNY opened at $40.80 on Thursday. Sanofi has a 1 year low of $39.49 and a 1 year high of $58.10. The company has a market cap of $103.43 billion, a PE ratio of 13.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.67 and its 200 day moving average is $49.58.

Sanofi ( NASDAQ:SNY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.32 billion. Sanofi had a return on equity of 25.99% and a net margin of 16.60%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sanofi will post 4.13 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Sanofi in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 49.0% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 587 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sanofi during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. 10.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

