SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Shares Bought by Guardian Capital Advisors LP

Guardian Capital Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,354 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares during the quarter. Guardian Capital Advisors LP’s holdings in SAP were worth $5,097,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new stake in SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in SAP during the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA raised its stake in SAP by 111.1% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 475 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in SAP by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 658 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 5.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SAP stock traded up $1.62 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $88.69. 15,827 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,193,614. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. SAP SE has a 52 week low of $82.41 and a 52 week high of $149.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $89.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $98.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $104.62 billion, a PE ratio of 23.14, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.10.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on SAP. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of SAP to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas downgraded shares of SAP from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $105.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of SAP from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of SAP from €134.00 ($136.73) to €122.00 ($124.49) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.00.

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an enterprise application software company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Applications, Technology & Support; Qualtrics; and Services. It offers SAP S/4HANA, an ERP suite with intelligent technologies, such as artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced analytics; SAP SuccessFactors Human Experience Management provides cloud-based solutions, such as a human resources management system for core HR and payroll, talent management, employee experience management, and people analytics; and intelligent spend management solutions, including products branded under the SAP Ariba, SAP Concur, and SAP Fieldglass names.

