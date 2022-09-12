Saputo (TSE:SAP) Reaches New 12-Month High at $34.97

Saputo Inc. (TSE:SAP – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as C$34.97 and last traded at C$34.95, with a volume of 109524 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$34.70.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently commented on SAP shares. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Saputo from C$36.00 to C$40.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. CIBC increased their price objective on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Saputo from C$35.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on Saputo from C$39.00 to C$42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$39.11.
Saputo Price Performance
The company has a market capitalization of C$14.60 billion and a P/E ratio of 40.35. The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$32.28 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.58, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.64.
Saputo Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Saputo’s payout ratio is currently 83.72%.
Insider Transactions at Saputo
In other Saputo news, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$276,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$248,986.14. In other Saputo news, Director Louis-Philippe Carrière sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.54, for a total transaction of C$998,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,435 shares in the company, valued at C$1,325,254.90. Also, Senior Officer Patrick Turcotte sold 8,138 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$34.01, for a total transaction of C$276,810.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$248,986.14. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,012 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,426.
Saputo Company Profile
Saputo Inc produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, blue, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, romano, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.
Featured Articles
- 3 Downgraded Must-Have Stocks To Put On Your Watchlist
- This Is What To Expect From The Q3 Earnings Reporting Season
- 3 Biotech Stocks Gaining Momentum
- Can Electronic Arts Buck the Downturn in Videogaming?
- Dollar General is the Big Fish in Little Ponds Across the U.S.
Receive News & Ratings for Saputo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saputo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.