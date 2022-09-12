Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) Trading 6.4% Higher

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCHN – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.20 and last traded at $36.20. 2,238 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 283,035 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.02.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Schnitzer Steel Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Schnitzer Steel Industries from $63.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Price Performance

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.96. The firm has a market cap of $973.55 million, a PE ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 2.07.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Dividend Announcement

Schnitzer Steel Industries ( NASDAQ:SCHN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 29th. The basic materials company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $903.48 million. Schnitzer Steel Industries had a return on equity of 24.41% and a net margin of 5.85%. The company’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a $0.1875 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. Schnitzer Steel Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.08%.

Insider Activity at Schnitzer Steel Industries

In other Schnitzer Steel Industries news, Director Wayland R. Hicks purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $30.85 per share, for a total transaction of $61,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,600 shares in the company, valued at $234,460. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 6.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schnitzer Steel Industries

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 756,285 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $39,138,000 after buying an additional 60,133 shares in the last quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Bornite Capital Management LP now owns 200,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $10,384,000 after buying an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 425,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,082,000 after buying an additional 5,162 shares in the last quarter. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $274,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Schnitzer Steel Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Schnitzer Steel Industries Company Profile

Schnitzer Steel Industries, Inc recycles ferrous and nonferrous metal, and manufactures finished steel products worldwide. The company acquires, processes, and recycles salvaged vehicles, rail cars, home appliances, industrial machinery, manufacturing scrap, and construction and demolition scrap. It offers recycled ferrous metal, a feedstock used in the production of finished steel products; and nonferrous products, including mixed metal joint products recovered from the shredding process, such as zorba, zurik, aluminum, copper, stainless steel, nickel, brass, titanium, lead, and high temperature alloys.

