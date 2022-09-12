Scholtz & Company LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

Scholtz & Company LLC lowered its position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,111 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 528 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Twilio were worth $1,337,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Activest Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Twilio by 864.7% in the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Greycroft LP purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Twilio by 255.1% during the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 174 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Twilio during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Twilio

In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Khozema Shipchandler sold 3,503 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.93, for a total transaction of $283,497.79. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,070 shares in the company, valued at $6,722,855.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eyal Manor sold 853 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.69, for a total transaction of $70,534.57. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 160,358 shares in the company, valued at $13,260,003.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,349 shares of company stock worth $1,128,148. Insiders own 4.96% of the company’s stock.

TWLO stock opened at $73.73 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Twilio Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $373.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $81.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $108.85. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.32 and a beta of 1.58.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($1.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.96) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $943.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $920.97 million. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 7.05% and a negative net margin of 31.16%. The business’s revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.94) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -4.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on TWLO shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Twilio from $200.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Twilio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Twilio from $225.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Twilio to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.20.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate customer engagement within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher-level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, video, and email capabilities into their applications.

