Scholtz & Company LLC Takes $340,000 Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $48,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zillow Group during the first quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Zillow Group by 69.4% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 441 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $62,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the fourth quarter worth about $119,000. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on ZG. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Zillow Group to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued a “sector weight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. JMP Securities reiterated a “mkt perform” rating on shares of Zillow Group in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.88.

In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $167,475.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Jennifer Rock sold 3,486 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total transaction of $126,994.98. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 78,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,844,053.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 23,704 shares of company stock worth $855,963 in the last 90 days. 18.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.51. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.56 million. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

