Scholtz & Company LLC Takes $790,000 Position in SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX)

Scholtz & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 61,499 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $790,000. Scholtz & Company LLC owned about 0.08% of SKYX Platforms at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $206,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $219,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $273,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of SKYX Platforms during the first quarter valued at about $421,000. 0.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SKYX Platforms alerts:

SKYX Platforms Stock Down 7.5 %

SKYX Platforms stock opened at $3.92 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 5.19, a quick ratio of 4.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.92 and a 200-day moving average of $6.83. SKYX Platforms Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.82 and a 1-year high of $16.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SKYX Platforms ( NASDAQ:SKYX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of SKYX Platforms in a research note on Thursday, July 28th.

SKYX Platforms Profile

(Get Rating)

SKYX Platforms Corp. provides a series of safe-smart platform technologies. The company's first-generation technologies enable light fixtures, ceiling fans, and other electrically wired products to be installed into a ceiling's electrical outlet box; and second-generation technology provides a platform that is designed to enhance safety and lifestyle of homes and other buildings.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKYX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SKYX Platforms Corp. (NASDAQ:SKYX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SKYX Platforms Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SKYX Platforms and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.