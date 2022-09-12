Scholtz & Company LLC Takes Position in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Scholtz & Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,050 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $48,000. Tcwp LLC purchased a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth about $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 69.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,076 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Zillow Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $119,000. 19.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ZG. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 5th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group to $28.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Zillow Group to $42.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set an “underperform” rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.88.

In related news, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of Zillow Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other Zillow Group news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 4,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $167,475.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,509,620. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 5,315 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.52, for a total transaction of $210,048.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 23,704 shares of company stock worth $855,963. 18.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Zillow Group stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of -17.21 and a beta of 1.51. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.76 and a 1-year high of $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 12.65 and a quick ratio of 12.57.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.10). Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 8.08% and a negative net margin of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $988.56 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

