Scholtz & Company LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Scholtz & Company LLC trimmed its position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,405 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115 shares during the period. Scholtz & Company LLC’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $2,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Financial Consulate Inc. increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. now owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Seascape Capital Management increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Seascape Capital Management now owns 14,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,316,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 19.7% during the 1st quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Westshore Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Dollar General by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Westshore Wealth LLC now owns 2,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 91.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dollar General Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE DG opened at $247.93 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.42. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $183.25 and a 1-year high of $262.20. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $248.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $235.35.

Dollar General Dividend Announcement

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 37.64% and a net margin of 6.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.69 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Dollar General from $260.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Citigroup downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Dollar General

In other Dollar General news, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total value of $1,235,550.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,022,703.69. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd J. Vasos sold 108,145 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $239.18, for a total value of $25,866,121.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 85,369 shares in the company, valued at $20,418,557.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 280,422 shares of company stock worth $67,506,787. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

