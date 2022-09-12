Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) Sets New 1-Year High at $44.92

Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $44.92 and last traded at $44.17, with a volume of 1537 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $44.23.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. BTIG Research lifted their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Scorpio Tankers from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Clarkson Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.14.

Scorpio Tankers Price Performance

The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Scorpio Tankers Dividend Announcement

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The shipping company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $405.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $333.11 million. Scorpio Tankers had a positive return on equity of 3.32% and a negative net margin of 1.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 191.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.94) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 7.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.49%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Scorpio Tankers

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STNG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,578,947 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $55,136,000 after buying an additional 57,184 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 1,495.0% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,865,679 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $64,385,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748,708 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 930,715 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $19,899,000 after purchasing an additional 148,367 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP raised its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 608,276 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $13,005,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the period. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 11.4% in the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 567,455 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $12,132,000 after buying an additional 58,008 shares during the last quarter. 50.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 18, 2022, the company's fleet consisted of 124 owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered-in tankers, including 42 LR2, 6 LR1, 62 MR, and 14 Handymax with a weighted average age of approximately 6.2 years.

See Also

