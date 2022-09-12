Scotiabank Boosts Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) Price Target to C$40.00

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET – Get Rating) (TSE:VET) had its price target raised by Scotiabank from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VET. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$40.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial reduced their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$52.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Desjardins increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$40.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $40.22.

Vermilion Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Vermilion Energy stock opened at $24.66 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $23.88 and a 200 day moving average of $21.90. Vermilion Energy has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $30.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.20 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Vermilion Energy Increases Dividend

Vermilion Energy ( NYSE:VET Get Rating ) (TSE:VET) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The oil and gas company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.74. Vermilion Energy had a return on equity of 43.05% and a net margin of 28.34%. The company had revenue of $672.99 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Vermilion Energy will post 6.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0628 per share. This is a positive change from Vermilion Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.02%. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is 4.77%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 4.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,114,553 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $107,508,000 after buying an additional 209,778 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 3.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,219,701 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,658,000 after buying an additional 65,689 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Vermilion Energy by 312.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,235,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,941,000 after buying an additional 935,659 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,132,876 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,079,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Vermilion Energy by 39.8% in the 2nd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,014,655 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,339,000 after purchasing an additional 288,982 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.97% of the company’s stock.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company owns 81% working interest in 636,714 net acres of developed land and 85% working interest in 301,026 net acres of undeveloped land in Canada; 130,715 net acres of land in the Powder River basin in the United States; 96% working interest in 248,873 net acres of developed land and 86% working interest in 134,160 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins in France; 53% working interest in 901,791 net acres of land in the Netherlands; 54,625 net developed acres and 920,723 net undeveloped acres in Germany; 975,375 net acres land in Croatia; 946,666 net acres land in Hungary; and 48,954 net acres land in Slovakia.

