Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) Receives $81.80 Average PT from Brokerages

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-five analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $81.30.

Several research firms have weighed in on STX. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Wedbush cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Northland Securities cut their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $88.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $67.00 to $58.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Seagate Technology from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 1st.

Seagate Technology Stock Up 4.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:STX opened at $68.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.38, a PEG ratio of 11.50 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44. Seagate Technology has a 12-month low of $63.50 and a 12-month high of $117.67. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.87 and its 200 day moving average is $81.67.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The data storage provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.33). Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 412.90% and a net margin of 14.14%. The business had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Seagate Technology will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. Seagate Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.15%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Seagate Technology

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of STX. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Seagate Technology Company Profile

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

