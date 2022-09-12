Sentinel Chain Reaches Market Capitalization of $85,676.14 (SENC)

Sentinel Chain (SENC) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 11th. One Sentinel Chain coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sentinel Chain has traded 8.2% higher against the US dollar. Sentinel Chain has a market capitalization of $85,676.14 and $16,935.00 worth of Sentinel Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Sentinel Chain

Sentinel Chain (CRYPTO:SENC) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 5th, 2018. Sentinel Chain’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 197,269,666 coins. Sentinel Chain’s official website is www.sentinel-chain.org. The Reddit community for Sentinel Chain is /r/sentinelchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Sentinel Chain’s official message board is www.medium.com/sentinelchain. Sentinel Chain’s official Twitter account is @sentinelchain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Sentinel Chain Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Sentinal Chain is a B2B blockchain-based marketplace that aims to provide affordable and secure financial services to the unbanked. The project's team will create a process that transforms livestock from ‘dead capital’ to a fungible asset with a transparent and clearly defined value.The Sentinel Chain Token (SENC) will be an ERC20-compatible token that allows global financial service providers and SENC token holders to participate in the Sentinel Chain marketplace.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sentinel Chain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sentinel Chain should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sentinel Chain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

