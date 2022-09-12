Serco Group (LON:SRP) Rating Reiterated by Jefferies Financial Group

Serco Group (LON:SRP – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Monday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 215 ($2.60) price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group’s price target indicates a potential upside of 27.29% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 255 ($3.08) price target on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Serco Group from GBX 205 ($2.48) to GBX 210 ($2.54) and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Serco Group from GBX 155 ($1.87) to GBX 170 ($2.05) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 200 ($2.42) target price on shares of Serco Group in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Serco Group in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 197.13 ($2.38).

Serco Group Stock Down 6.3 %

LON:SRP traded down GBX 11.30 ($0.14) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 168.90 ($2.04). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,591,620 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,042,019. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.84, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 178.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 162.09. The company has a market cap of £2.01 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,299.23. Serco Group has a one year low of GBX 118.90 ($1.44) and a one year high of GBX 199 ($2.40).

About Serco Group

Serco Group plc provides public services in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers base and operational support engineering, and management and information, as well as nuclear, space, and maritime services for the defense sector; and custodial, immigration detention, and detainee transport and monitoring services for the justice and immigration sectors.

