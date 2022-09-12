Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) Trading 7.6% Higher

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $7.19 and last traded at $6.94. 29,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 947,693 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.45.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Seres Therapeutics to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Chardan Capital dropped their price target on Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th.

Get Seres Therapeutics alerts:

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $862.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 3.03. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.72 and a 200-day moving average of $4.98.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Seres Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:MCRB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 100.32% and a negative net margin of 75.48%. The company had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Health Ltp Fund Ge Nutritional bought 8,738,243 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.15 per share, with a total value of $27,525,465.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,875,711 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,508,489.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Seres Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at about $84,000. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at about $73,000. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Seres Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seres Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.