ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) Shares Sold by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 337,730 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 17,667 shares during the quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.17% of ServiceNow worth $188,078,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its position in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 1,977 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in ServiceNow in the first quarter valued at $996,000. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 7,084 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $4,598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,507 shares during the last quarter. Exane Derivatives boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 7.0% during the first quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,447 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 124.4% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 183,173 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $102,007,000 after acquiring an additional 101,544 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.49% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE NOW traded up $4.28 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $474.31. 9,347 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,737,636. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1 year low of $406.47 and a 1 year high of $707.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $95.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 516.52, a PEG ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The business has a 50 day moving average of $462.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $486.60.

Insider Activity at ServiceNow

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 7.22% and a net margin of 2.79%. ServiceNow’s revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.38 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total transaction of $1,871,444.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,871,444.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other ServiceNow news, Director Frederic B. Luddy sold 6,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $497.01, for a total value of $3,280,266.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,699,536. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 4,262 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $439.10, for a total value of $1,871,444.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,262 shares in the company, valued at $1,871,444.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,256 shares of company stock valued at $14,019,372. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on NOW. UBS Group cut their price objective on ServiceNow from $540.00 to $515.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on ServiceNow from $520.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $598.84.

ServiceNow Company Profile

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

