Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK) Shares Sold by 12 West Capital Management LP

12 West Capital Management LP decreased its holdings in Shake Shack Inc. (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,777,807 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,782 shares during the quarter. Shake Shack makes up 7.3% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. 12 West Capital Management LP owned 4.23% of Shake Shack worth $120,713,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SHAK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 122.8% during the first quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 439 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of Shake Shack during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack during the 4th quarter worth approximately $43,000. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new position in Shake Shack during the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shake Shack by 52.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Shake Shack

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of Shake Shack stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,398,825. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.58 per share, for a total transaction of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Shake Shack Stock Performance

A number of research firms have issued reports on SHAK. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Shake Shack from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 8th. StockNews.com raised Shake Shack to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Shake Shack from $86.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.39.

Shares of SHAK traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $50.05. 5,394 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 898,374. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.98. Shake Shack Inc. has a 12-month low of $37.72 and a 12-month high of $100.85. The company has a quick ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Shake Shack Profile

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

Further Reading

