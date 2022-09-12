SHIELD (XSH) Market Cap Tops $80,416.32

SHIELD (XSH) traded 3.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 12th. SHIELD has a total market capitalization of $80,416.32 and approximately $7.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SHIELD coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SHIELD has traded 13.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0109 or 0.00000049 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0526 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Unitus (UIS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SaffronCoin (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ribbit Rewards (RBR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIELD Coin Profile

XSH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 6th, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SHIELD is medium.com/@shieldxsh. The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SHIELD’s official website is www.shield-coin.com.

Buying and Selling SHIELD

According to CryptoCompare, “SHIELD is a PoW cryptocurrency based on multiple algorithms (Scrypt, x17, groestl, blake2s, & lyra2rev2). “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SHIELD should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

