Sigma Lithium (NASDAQ:SGML) Reaches New 52-Week High at $28.54

Sigma Lithium Co. (NASDAQ:SGML – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $28.54 and last traded at $27.34, with a volume of 4279 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $24.96.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on Sigma Lithium from C$26.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd.

Sigma Lithium Trading Up 10.3 %

The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of -58.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.45.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sigma Lithium

Sigma Lithium Company Profile

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 4th quarter valued at about $104,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $179,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sigma Lithium in the 2nd quarter valued at about $203,000. Institutional investors own 5.71% of the company’s stock.

Sigma Lithium Corporation engages in the exploration and development of lithium deposits in Brazil. It holds 100% interest in the Grota do Cirilo, Genipapo, Santa Clara, and São José properties comprising 27 mineral rights covering an area of approximately 191 square kilometers located in the Araçuaí and Itinga regions of the state of Minas Gerais, Brazil.

