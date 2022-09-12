Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) Upgraded to “Hold” by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Simmons First National to $24.50 in a report on Monday, July 4th. Stephens increased their price objective on Simmons First National to $25.00 in a report on Monday, July 25th.

Simmons First National Price Performance

Shares of SFNC stock opened at $23.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 0.86. Simmons First National has a 12-month low of $19.87 and a 12-month high of $32.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $23.14 and a 200-day moving average of $24.50.

Simmons First National Dividend Announcement

Simmons First National ( NASDAQ:SFNC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $225.28 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $228.57 million. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 25.19%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Simmons First National will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 38.97%.

Insider Transactions at Simmons First National

In related news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the sale, the director now owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Dean O. Bass sold 7,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.88, for a total value of $175,135.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 230,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,508,638.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Dean O. Bass sold 8,810 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.86, for a total transaction of $201,396.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,535 shares in the company, valued at $5,590,070.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Simmons First National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Simmons First National by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,088 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 16,675 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Simmons First National by 417.8% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 119,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,544,000 after acquiring an additional 96,663 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Simmons First National by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 398,377 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,785,000 after acquiring an additional 18,277 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $391,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Simmons First National during the fourth quarter worth approximately $75,000. 13.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides banking and other financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; consumer, real estate, and commercial loans; agricultural finance, equipment, and small business administration lending; trust and fiduciary services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

See Also

